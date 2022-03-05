América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 327,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

