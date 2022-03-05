American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

