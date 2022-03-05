American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,658 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

