American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 59,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE RF opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

