American International Group Inc. Sells 3,466 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.