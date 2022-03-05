American International Group Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $340.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.96. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.02 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

