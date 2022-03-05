American International Group Inc. Sells 5,391 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.10 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

