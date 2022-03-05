American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AWK traded up $6.10 on Friday, reaching $161.04. 1,602,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,254. American Water Works has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

