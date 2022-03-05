American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $864,236. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 161,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

