Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

