Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

