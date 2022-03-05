Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AMYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.
Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.12. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
