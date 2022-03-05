Analysts Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will announce $8.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $32.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

FLUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 57,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,545. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

