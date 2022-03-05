Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

