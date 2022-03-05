Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. iStar reported sales of $113.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $254.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 812,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.