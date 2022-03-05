Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

