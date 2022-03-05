Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $158.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $119.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $738.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $754.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $873.60 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,602. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

