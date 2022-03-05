Analysts Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to report $67.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the highest is $72.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $327.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $421.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,198. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.