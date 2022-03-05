Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.60 Million

Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will announce $912.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $916.20 million. CNO Financial Group posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,490. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

