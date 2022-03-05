Analysts Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 126,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 576,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 60.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

