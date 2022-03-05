Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Unifi reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $412,380 over the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 625.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 53,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Unifi has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.