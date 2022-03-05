Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

