Analysts Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,866.67

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,866.67 ($38.46).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,798 ($37.54) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,776.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,717.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 40.80 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.