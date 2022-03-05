Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

XOM stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

