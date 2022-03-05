Analysts Set Expectations for Target Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Target stock opened at $224.10 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

