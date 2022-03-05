Analysts Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target at GBX 8,654.90

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,423.90 ($113.03).

JET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,119 ($68.68) to GBX 5,099 ($68.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

LON JET traded down GBX 246 ($3.30) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,298 ($30.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,485.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,826.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 2,287.50 ($30.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64). The stock has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

