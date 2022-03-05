Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $49.80

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 697,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,439. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

