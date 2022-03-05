Analysts Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $178.77

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

