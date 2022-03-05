Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $49.17

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

RLAY stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.80. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,549 shares of company stock valued at $690,905. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

