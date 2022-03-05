Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Target Price at $245.00

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

SLFPF traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

