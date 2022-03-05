Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Financial Contrast

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Anghami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $916.47 million 0.25 $17.28 million $0.80 14.10 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Risk & Volatility

Cumulus Media has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cumulus Media and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.93%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Anghami.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media 1.89% -1.63% -0.37% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cumulus Media beats Anghami on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

