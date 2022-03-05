Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $663.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 22,814 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

