Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $12,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

