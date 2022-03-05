Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 402 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $12,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BXMT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
