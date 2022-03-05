Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

