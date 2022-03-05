Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

AMAT stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,666. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

