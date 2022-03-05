AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

