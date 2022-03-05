Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,057. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aravive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

