Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
ARAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,057. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.59.
About Aravive (Get Rating)
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
