Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

