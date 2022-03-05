Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Shares of Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.27. Arcellx shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

