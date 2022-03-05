Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.80. 5,050,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,772. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

