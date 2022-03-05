Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $219,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

