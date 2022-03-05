Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 217,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

