Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 135.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

