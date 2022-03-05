Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $9,109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $375,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

