Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ARES traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 806,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

