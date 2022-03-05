Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.82. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 218,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

