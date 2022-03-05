Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $17.21. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
