Ascendis Pharma A/S Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

