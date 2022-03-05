Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AINC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 4,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 13,468 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Ashford by 122.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ashford during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

