Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,185,000 after buying an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after buying an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

